scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cardi B rubbishes rumour that public feud with Offset was promotional stunt for new single 'Jealousy'

Rapper Cardi B has set the record straight after social media chatter alleged her public feud with husband Offset

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Cardi B has set the record straight after social media chatter alleged her public feud with husband Offset was nothing more than a stunt to promote new music.

A month after the ‘Up’ rapper, 30, and the Migos member, 31, argued over cheating allegations online, the couple seemingly put that aside and announced the release of their new collaborative single ‘Jealousy’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Earlier this week, Offset released a teaser, where he parodies James Brown’s bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and used the clip to address rumours about “drama” between him and his wife.

The video also featured an appearance by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who interviewed Offset as she took on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman. Shortly after the teaser, fans on social media began wondering if the rappers’ fight was staged.

As per ‘People’, in response, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star addressed a fan on social media who wrote: “We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that’s exactly what it was. Lmfaoo.”

“It wasn’t no STUNT (sic)”, she said on Instagram, according to the Screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and you all were laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling with it (sic)”, Cardi B wrote.

She added on Twitter: “They c****ie was so wet when the lie was going around. Now, it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!! (sic)” In her tweet, Cardi was referring to her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, which she filed in 2019 after the blogger made a series of negative claims about her. Ultimately, the court sided with Cardi B.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina
Next article
LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Health data of over 8 mn people accessed by MOVEit hackers: US govt contractor

Technology

LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina

News

For Simu Liu, fellow Ken from ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling is 'the best human in every way'

Sports

You have to sit outside because of situation: Kuldeep Yadav on irregular selection despite performing well

News

Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'

News

Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Intel plans to integrate AI across all platforms it builds

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the season; Satwik-Chirag crash out

Technology

Postpartum depression pill safe & effective: Study

News

Randy Meisner, co-founder of The Eagles passes away at 77

Technology

Bluesky replacing 'What's Hot' feed with 'Discover'

News

Saba Azad is on a vacay with Hrithik Roshan in Argentina; calls him ‘hippo heart’

News

Primetime Emmys likely to be pushed out of September

News

Madonna blows a kiss, feels like 'the luckiest star' after health battle

Sports

Ashes 2023: England sweat on fitness of injured all-rounder Moeen Ali in fifth Test

Sports

Women's World Cup: South Africa squander two-goal lead, held 2-2 by Argentina

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US