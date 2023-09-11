Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate Massachusetts ceremony

Hollywood star Chris Evans is married. The actor, 42, wed Alba Baptista during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Many of the couple’s famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Page Six was first to report the news. Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel.

As per People, Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight. A source said: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”

Evans and the Portuguese actress, 26, had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”, People earlier reported.

A source added at the time: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” Baptista — who speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator — starred in 2022’s ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ and is also known for her role on Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia, focusing on education. She also won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2021.

Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, Evans shared a photo montage of himself and his then-girlfriend in honour of the annual holiday. The ‘Captain America’ star included shots of the couple hiking and travelling together and hanging out with his dog Dodger.