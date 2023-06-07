scorecardresearch
Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

While the fourth installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Thor movies, also known as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was a commercial hit grossing over $760 million worldwide at the box office, the MCU phase 4 has been heavily criticised in general.

‘Thor 4’ was not spared from some ruthless criticism with many criticising its overreliance on childish humour, bad VFX, Thor’s portrayal of being overly stupid, bad writing and in general undercutting much of the movie’s dark moments.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the MCU version of the Norse god of thunder has come out saying that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was a bit “too silly.”

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Hemsworth addressed the criticism regarding the movie.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he said, further adding “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

The actor has portrayed Thor in the MCU since the character’s introduction in his 2011 solo film followed by three more installments as well his presence in the ‘Avengers’ films and cameo in ‘Doctor Strange’. Christ Hemsworth is next scheduled to appear in the Netflix film ‘Extraction 2’.

