Content creator Dolly Singh set to make Cannes Film Festival debut

Dolly Singh is set to make Cannes Film Festival debut. She says she has finally ticked an important milestone off her bucket list.

By Agency News Desk
Dolly Singh

Social media influencer and content creator Dolly Singh is set to make Cannes Film Festival debut. She says she has finally ticked an important milestone off her bucket list. She will be headed to the French Riviera later this month where she will be walking the red carpet and attending the official movie screenings at the iconic Grand Lumiere Theatre. Her four-day itinerary will also include her cultural explorations where she will sample exquisite culinary experiences at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l’ecailler and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly states, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange.”

She added: “Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list.”

Dolly, who comes from Nainital, has become one of the most recognisable content creators in the country having built a Dollyverse of her own, with fun little characters like Raju Ki Mummy, South Delhi Girl, Guddi Bhabhi, Zeenat and Shree.

Growing up, Singh was always aligned towards making a mark in the world of fashion. After completing her bachelor’s in political science, she decided to pursue her Master’s in fashion from NIFT. Her personal content creation journey started with ‘Spill The Sass’ where she spoke about affordable fashion.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place from May 16 and will run through May 27.

Pic. Source
