HomeInternationalNews

DGA 2024: David Nutter honoured with lifetime achievement award for television direction

By Agency News Desk

Veteran director David Nutter was feted with the lifetime achievement award for television direction at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Over his long career, Nutter has directed 24 pilots, 21 of which made it to series orders, and some 1,500 hours of TV, from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘ER’ to the ‘The X-Files’, reports Variety.

In recent years he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Nutter gave an emotional speech that demonstrated his resilience as he deals with the symptoms of the progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system.

“I’m a better director for it,” Nutter said of working with Parkinson’s. “I’m more attached to the emotional heartbeat of an actor.”

Auteur Christopher Nolan took home the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, earning his first DGA Award for the historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’.

Previous article
Elections for in-turmoil All India Chess Federation to be held on March 10
Next article
Beijing to host 2029 World Aquatics Championships
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US