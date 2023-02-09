scorecardresearch
Leonardo DiCaprio gets attacked by radio host over rumoured teen romance

Leonardo DiCaprio has been attacked by a radio host named Megyn Kelly after it was rumoured he is dating teenage model Eden Polani

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been attacked by a radio host named Megyn Kelly after it was rumoured he is dating teenage model Eden Polani, with the Kelly ranting he will never be happy if he continues going to with younger women.

The ‘Titanic’ actor, 48, is renowned for his habit of dating women no older than 25 and has been most recently linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani after he split from his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone last August a few months after she turned 25, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Radio host Kelly, 52, slammed his taste for younger woman and claimed he will never find someone “who he can fall in deep love with”.

She said on her SiriusXM show about his rumoured relationship with Eden: “He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager. He’s in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news.

“And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager. She could literally be his daughter. I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with.

“He’s just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life. It doesn’t strike me as something to emulate.”

Eden deleted her Instagram account following reports she and Leonardo are an item – and after he apparently denied they are in a relationship.

The pair were photographed sitting next to each other at Ebony Riley’s EP release party over the weekend, but Page Six said a source close to the actor had insisted they are not an item.

They said: “There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden) at a music party, along with many other people.

“It’s just silly. Leo clearly can’t be dating every single person that (he’s) in a room with.

Leonardo has also recently been linked to 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, and sparked talk he was dating model Gigi Hadid, 27, shortly after breaking up with Camila.

