Dwayne Johnson says he went to great lengths to surprise Adele at Grammys

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson went to "great lengths" to make sure Adele was "authentically surprised" at the Grammy Awards.

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson went to “great lengths” to make sure Adele was “authentically surprised” at the Grammy Awards. The actor stunned the singer, who has expressed multiple times how much of a fan she is of the former wrestler, during host Trevor Noah’s opening monologue at Sunday’s, February 5, when he appeared from behind her to give her a hug, and he insisted the 34-year-old singer’s shock was genuine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He told Variety, “We wanted to do something special for Adele. I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well – her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks.”

“I’ve always admired that about her. We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week. The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise.”

He added: “Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was. It was just a great surprise and I was able to chat with her a little bit and her boyfriend, Rich Paul.”

Later in the show, the ‘Jungle Cruise’ actor presented the Best Solo Pop Performance award, and he was delighted when he read that the gong was going to Adele for ‘Easy on Me’.

He said, “And talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up onstage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said ‘Adele.’ So that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!'”

Although this week was the first time the pair had met, it’s unlikely to be the last because they had so much fun together.

Johnson said, “It was such a special night. And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time… I think probably the best part about it is she’s just cool – and I had never met her before.”

Lily Collins recalls being slut-shamed by toxic ex-boyfriend
Leonardo DiCaprio gets attacked by radio host over rumoured teen romance
