scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller

American hip hop icon Eminem's elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller.

By Agency News Desk
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller

American hip hop icon Eminem’s elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller.

Alaina, 30, recently took to Instagram to officially announce the wedding and shared the pictures. The photos included artistic shots of Scott and Moeller kissing on a rooftop and then again in an elevator, hugging by a vintage car, flashing their wedding rings, sharing their first dance and posing with their wedding party, which included Eminem’s other daughter, Hailie, who served as one of the maids of honour, reports Page Six.

Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina in the early 2000s before her mother, Dawn Scott, died of suspected drug overdose in 2016. Dawn was the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim. Eminem and Kim also share a daughter, 27-year-old Hailie Jade. Eminem is also the adoptive father of 21-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers.

The marriage took place on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan. Alaina wrote in the caption: “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

In his 2004 hit ‘Mockingbird’, Eminem alludes to Alaina and expresses his heartfelt love and commitment to his daughters. In even more joyful news for the rapper, his second daughter Hailie Jade accepted her long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock’s marriage proposal in February.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Barsaat Aa Gayi Song Lyrics starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh
Next article
Environmentally conscious: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on theme sustainability
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students

Technology

Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

Health & Lifestyle

Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

Technology

AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator

Technology

Windows 11's Android integration to get file sharing feature, settings updates & more

News

Environmentally conscious: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on theme sustainability

Lyrics

Barsaat Aa Gayi Song Lyrics starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh

Technology

Zoho logs over 65% CAGR upmarket growth in India

Health & Lifestyle

Over 60% youth in India are susceptible to e-cigarettes: Study

News

'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

News

Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Technology

India's smart home security camera shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study

Technology

OpenAI releases generative text features with function calling capability

News

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid 'American Idol' backlash

News

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiancé Dylan Meyer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US