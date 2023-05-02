scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X

The new villain of Fast X the Fast and Furious Franchise Jason Momoa wants to break Dominic Toretto's family piece by piece for his revenge.

By Editorial Desk
All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X
Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes in Fast X

Universal Pictures recently unveiled the second trailer of their upcoming high octane film – Fast X. The action drama film which is the tenth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Fast X is back with 10 X Action and 10 X Drama and is ready to take over your hearts in an adrenaline filled journey.

Jason Momoa plays a villain who wants to break Dominic Toretto’s family piece by piece for his revenge. He believes that Dominic is the reason behind him never having a future and family and to make Dom suffer he wants to take everyone Dom loves, away from him.

The new villain of the Fast and Furious Franchise Jason Momoa will be joining in as Dante Reyes the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes. We can see him in the latest Fast X trailer dripping with revenge. He wants to make Dom go through the same amount of suffering and pain that he has gone through for the past 12 years. We can see him dressed up in all black with a snake print leather jacket paired with silver beaded chain and rings, blowing up the Vatican, riding his superbike Harley-Davidson wearing his joyful revenge attitude as he appears to be one of the most dangerous villains of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau. Fast X is releasing in theatres on May 19, 2023, so don’t miss out on this most anticipated movie of the year!

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to stream on Prime Video from May 12

Technology

Microsoft introduces 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

Technology

Google pays Rs 1,338cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious (Ld)

Sports

India U-17s gear up for preparatory game against Real Madrid U-17

News

After cats, Met Gala carpet hosts a cockroach

News

Vishal Bhardwaj's series 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley' production concludes

News

Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon

Technology

Apple releases first 'rapid' security fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS

News

Shehnaaz Gill on life: 'Agar Positivity nahi rakhungi, fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi'

Sports

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side ahead of WTC final

Sports

Gurugram: Woman, grand-daughter among 4 win medals in Int'l Karate Championship in Dubai

News

Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ digital premier announced

Technology

Digital transformation revolutionising patient care: Report

News

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ka ‘Mood Kharaab’ hai?!

Technology

Pocket FM raises $16 mn in debt funding from Silicon Valley Bank

Technology

BharatPe acquires controlling stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

Technology

S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US