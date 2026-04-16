Future Faces Bombshell Paternity Suit Over Ex’s 9-Year-Old Son

Rapper Future is reportedly dealing with a legal case after his former partner, Layla Sanad, filed a paternity lawsuit. She claims that the rapper is the father of her 9 year old son and is asking the court to officially confirm this. The case has drawn attention as it involves questions about child support and where the legal matter should be handled.

According to report from TMZ, Sanad filed the case in Florida. She says that she and Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Cash, were in a romantic relationship in the past. She claims that their son was born in 2017 and that Future has acknowledged being the father. As part of her request, she is asking the court to order child support payments, including support for the past two years.

Future has responded to the case by asking the court to dismiss the Florida filing. He argues that Florida may not be the right place for the case and wants it to be handled in a more suitable location. He claims that Sanad and her child have been living in Arizona and says that he has already filed a separate case there. The court has not yet made a decision on this request.

In the Arizona case, Future reportedly stated that he is the father of a child named Kash Wilburn. He also said that he has been voluntarily paying $3,500 every month as child support. This detail adds another layer to the situation, as it suggests that some level of financial support may already be in place.

The case is still ongoing, and no final judgment has been made. It will likely take time before the court decides on the matter of paternity, support payments, and where the case will ultimately be heard.

Future is known to have several children from previous relationships. He shares a son, Future Zahir, with singer Ciara. The two were once engaged but ended their relationship in 2014 shortly after their son was born. Ciara later married Russell Wilson, and the couple now has a family together.

As the legal process continues, more details may come out, but for now, the case remains unresolved.