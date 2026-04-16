Focker In Law Trailer Brings Back The Madness starring Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande

The popular Meet the Parents film series is set to continue with a new installment titled Focker In Law. This upcoming film brings back familiar faces along with some new additions, promising another story centered around family relationships, misunderstandings, and humor.

Actors Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return to their well known roles, continuing the dynamic that audiences have seen in earlier films. This time, they are joined by Ariana Grande, adding a new element to the cast. The film also includes Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco, creating a mix of returning and new characters.

The story is written and directed by John Hamburg, who was also involved in writing the previous three films in the series. His return suggests that the tone and style will remain consistent with what viewers expect from the franchise. Production is handled by Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro under Tribeca Productions, along with Ben Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour Films.

Focker In Law focuses on continuing the story of the Focker family, exploring new situations that arise as relationships evolve. Like the earlier films, it is expected to highlight awkward moments, family tensions, and comedic misunderstandings in a relatable way.

The film is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on 27th November 2026. With a combination of established actors and new talent, the movie aims to expand the storyline while keeping the core theme of family interactions intact.

Overall, this new chapter adds to the long running series by introducing fresh characters and situations, while maintaining the familiar setting that audiences have come to associate with the Meet the Parents films.