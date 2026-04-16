Project Hail Mary Holds Strong At Box Office Despite Midweek Drop

Project Hail Mary is continuing its steady performance at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer added Rs. 1.35 crore on its third Wednesday. This was about a 10 percent drop compared to its Monday collections, showing a slight slowdown but still maintaining a consistent trend.

In the third week so far, the film has collected around Rs. 17 crore in 5 days. Based on the current pace, it is expected to close the week at around Rs. 18 crore. When combined with its earlier earnings, the total box office collection has reached Rs. 70.75 crore gross in India.

The film had a strong start, collecting Rs. 29.50 crore in its first week which included 8 days. It continued to perform well in the second week with Rs. 24.25 crore. In the third week, the daily numbers show a gradual decline but still reflect a stable run. The breakdown of the third week includes Rs. 2.50 crore on Friday, Rs. 4.75 crore on Saturday, Rs. 4.65 crore on Sunday, Rs. 1.50 crore on Monday, Rs. 2.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs. 1.35 crore on Wednesday as estimated.

With this trend, the movie is expected to cross the Rs. 75 crore mark during its fourth weekend. After that, it will likely move into the final phase of its theatrical run.

Hollywood films that receive a good response from audiences often perform steadily over a longer period in India. Project Hail Mary appears to be following a similar pattern. Its future performance may also depend on how it holds up after the release of Bhooth Bangla. If it continues to attract viewers, the total collection could move closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The film tells the story of Ryland Grace, an American middle school science teacher and former molecular biologist. He wakes up on a spaceship after being in a deep coma, with no memory of how he got there. As he slowly understands his mission, he meets an alien named Rocky. Together, they work towards completing a task that could help save Earth.