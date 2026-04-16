Ankita Lokhande recently informed her fans that her account on X has been hacked. She shared this update late at night through her Instagram account, asking followers to stay cautious. Ankita clearly stated that she is trying to regain control of her account and requested fans not to trust any activity coming from it for now.

In her message, she explained that any posts, messages, or interactions from the hacked account are not from her. She also assured everyone that she will update them once the issue is resolved. Her calm and clear communication helped avoid confusion among her followers, many of whom were quick to show support and concern.

Ankita is known for being very active on social media. She regularly shares updates about her life, including spiritual posts, memories from her early acting days, and moments from her personal and professional journey. Because of this strong connection with her fans, the news of her account being hacked quickly caught attention online.

Ankita Lokhande's X Hacked! Actress Issues Urgent Warning To Fans 2

She became widely popular for her role as Archana in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. The show made her a household name and played a major role in shaping her career. Ankita has often spoken about how grateful she is to producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her this opportunity.

The show also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav opposite her. Their on screen pairing was loved by audiences and remains memorable even today.

On the personal side, Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in 2021. The couple later appeared together on the reality show Bigg Boss 17, where fans got a closer look at their relationship.

Currently, Ankita is seen in the entertainment show Celebrity Laughter Chefs, where she continues to engage audiences with her lively presence.

While the hacking issue is concerning, Ankita’s quick response has helped keep her fans informed. Everyone is now waiting for her account to be recovered soon.