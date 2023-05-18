scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'General Hospital' actress Haley Pullos arrested for DUI following hit-and-run

Haley Pullo, according to a new report, was arrested and charged with a DUI after being involved in horrific car crash in Pasadena, California.

By Agency News Desk
'General Hospital' actress Haley Pullos arrested for DUI following hit-and-run
'General Hospital' actress Haley Pullos arrested for DUI following hit-and-run

‘General Hospital’ star Haley Pullo, according to a new report, was arrested and charged with a DUI after being involved in a horrific car crash in Pasadena, California.

The incident took place on April 29.

TMZ claims that Pullos was driving on the 134 freeway when she swerved, jumped over a median barrier and started driving the wrong way toward oncoming traffic. The actress eventually ended up colliding with a car that was going approximately 60 mph, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pasadena Fire Department also shared on Twitter a collection of photos taken from the crash site, featuring both cars in total shambles following the crash.

“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning. Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

It continued: “Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc.”

TMZ went on to share that the actress, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the soap drama, had to be pried out of her car by Pasadena firefighters and officers later found marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

The report added that she slurred her speech and smelt like alcohol.

She reportedly was also involved in an argument with first responders as she told one firefighter, who was assessing her injuries: “This is a $400 f**king shirt!”

Things escalated as Pullos got physical with hospital staff after the crash to the point where she had to be sedated. As for the other driver, the news outlet revealed that s/he was hospitalised with significant injuries.

Haley did confirm the car crash in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, announcing that she’d be missing a few episodes of ‘General Hospital’.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible,” she said.

Holiday Mia Kriegel was tapped to replace Pullos temporarily. Kriegel will reportedly make her onscreen debut on its May 22 episode.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'We came out with confidence that we wanted to win the game', says DC batter Riley Rossouw
Next article
BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser: Kartik, Kiara reunite after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

News

'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

News

Richa Chadha's International debut 'Ainaa' launched at House of Lords in London

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify how common herpes virus can cause multiple sclerosis

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris

Sports

IPL 2023: 'We came out with confidence that we wanted to win the game', says DC batter Riley Rossouw

Sports

IPL 2023: Decision of bowling the spinner in last over backfired, admits PBKS skipper Dhawan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US