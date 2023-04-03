scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip

Gigi Hadid was pictured at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

By News Bureau
Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip
Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is in the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), was pictured at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. She also visited the Gateway of India and posted a thank you note for the Ambani family.

A picture of Gigi from CSMT is going viral on social media. It shows her taking pictures of the railway station along with her team members.

The model also took to her Instagram, where she posted pictured from the inauguration. She also shared a slew of photographs from the Gateway of India, where she posed with her team and also an image of her drinking coconut water.

For the caption, she wrote: “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.”

“After seeing the opening nights of ‘The Great Indian Musical’ and ‘India in Fashion’ exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions – from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions – I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

Previous article
Medvedev wins Miami Open title, fourth trophy of the season
Next article
Fusing culture & fashion: Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

News

Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire on the song Naatu Naatu at NMACC event

News

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the same picture at NMACC event

News

Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier

Technology

Google now testing Blue check marks for verified Ads

Sports

'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI

News

Lady Gaga displays her vocal prowess, sings & dances during 'Joker 2' filming

News

Russell Crowe quips about starring in 'Gladiator 2' as buried corpse!

Technology

Blue badges still remain for legacy Twitter users as April Fool's Day passes

Technology

Jack Black wants to call Elon Musk's 'bluff' on removing Twitter verification ticks

News

Fusing culture & fashion: Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya

Sports

Medvedev wins Miami Open title, fourth trophy of the season

Sports

CBA roundup: Jiangsu defeat Fujian, Zhejiang edge Jilin

Sports

Turmoil around Nagelsmann overshadowing Tuchel's perfect start

Technology

Tesla delivers record over 4.2L electric vehicles in Q1 2023

Sports

Chelsea sack Potter as first team coach

Sports

Milan destroy Napoli in Serie A

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US