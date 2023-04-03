Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is in the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), was pictured at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. She also visited the Gateway of India and posted a thank you note for the Ambani family.

A picture of Gigi from CSMT is going viral on social media. It shows her taking pictures of the railway station along with her team members.

The model also took to her Instagram, where she posted pictured from the inauguration. She also shared a slew of photographs from the Gateway of India, where she posed with her team and also an image of her drinking coconut water.

For the caption, she wrote: “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.”

“After seeing the opening nights of ‘The Great Indian Musical’ and ‘India in Fashion’ exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions – from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions – I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”