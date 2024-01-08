Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Golden Globes 2024: ‘Succession’ bags Best Drama Series, Best Performance by Actress in Television Series

‘Succession’ clinched the trophy for Best Drama Series at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

By Agency News Desk
Succession
Succession_pic courtesy news agency

The satirical comedy-drama series ‘Succession’ clinched the trophy for Best Drama Series at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The series won over fellow nominees ‘1923’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Morning Show’.

‘Succession’ focuses on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch.

It stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Sarah, who portrayed the role of Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the series, also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

