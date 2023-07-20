scorecardresearch
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and her husband, director Noah Baumbach, have silently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig and her husband, director Noah Baumbach, who also co-wrote the script for ‘Barbie’ with Greta, have silently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The arrival of the director-writer couple’s newest addition to the family was revealed in an Elle U.K. profile of the ‘Little Women’ filmmaker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to their second child, the couple also have a 4-year-old son, Harold while Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage.

During the interview on Elle UK, the personal journeys as well as the professional and creative challenges of the ‘Barbie’ director were discussed, with Gerwig first talking about her new baby in the context of reflecting on where she is currently in life.

“I’m about to be 40,” she told the magazine. “And there’s something about that where you’re like: Oh! I’m properly middle-aged now.’ All parts of life feel extremely activated.”

Gushing about her kid, she said: “He’s a little Schmoo. That’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby. The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

The interview with the magazine marks the first time that Gerwig or Baumbach have discussed the birth of their second son as they have mostly been secretive about the whole subject.

Greta Gerwig announced her second pregnancy back in December 2022 during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ where she said: “Yes, I am with child”, with the audiences cheering in their seats with host Jimmy Fallon also congratulating her and thanking her for sharing the news.

The ‘Little Women’ director noted that she actually thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy at another event where she was wearing an outfit that might as well give away her pregnancy, but then jokingly said “nobody cared.”

“I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared. It didn’t get reported on.”

‘Barbie’ is set to hit theatres on July 21 and early reviews have already been incredibly positive.

