Greta Gerwig rules out possibility of 'Barbie' sequel

'Barbie' director as of the moment has ruled out a potential sequel to her fantasy-comedy film

By Agency News Desk
‘Barbie’ director as of the moment has ruled out a potential sequel to her fantasy-comedy film, stating that as of now she has no ideas about any sequel to the massively successful movie, saying that while she does not want to squash any fan expectations, at the moment this is all she’s got.

As reported by Variety, speaking to the ‘New York Times’ whether the success of ‘Barbie’ could lead to the start of any kind of franchise, the director said: “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Following the massive success of the movie amid the huge ‘Barbenheimer’ war, which doesn’t seem to be dying down despite the fact that both movies are currently in their second week, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz had previously expressed his own excitement about the film and said that Mattel is very keen to make more ‘Barbie’ films.

In an earlier interview with ‘Time’ magazine, he had said: “We’re looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

While Gerwig is not currently open to doing any more ‘Barbie’ films, she has expressed interest in directing a James Bond movie, and said in a podcast earlier that it would be a “huge honour” but also “a nerve wracking experience.”

This is an interesting turn as ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan had also expressed interest in directing a 007 feature film, stating that he would like to have his own approach to the movie.

Greta Gerwig may not be open to doing any more ‘Barbie’ films, but producer and lead actress Margot Robbie is sure open to doing more, as she has said that as of now, the film with its unorthodox approach can go in a million different directions, presenting more than enough opportunities for a sequel.

The ‘Barbenheimer’ war rages on with both movies having outperformed and far exceeding their original predicted numbers.

‘Barbie’ is currently leading at the box office having grossed over $472 million at the global box office and has an 80 per cent positive reception which is a bit of a dip from its initial 85 per cent positive score.

‘Oppenheimer’ is also doing incredibly well having already grossed $231 million at the global box office and maintains its 96 per cent positive reception critically and audience wise, far outperforming ‘Barbie’ in that department.

