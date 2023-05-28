scorecardresearch
Halle Bailey excited to see her boyfriend, showers him with kisses

'The Little Mermaid' actress Halle Bailey is showing her boyfriend Darryl some love amid the release of her star-making performance in the latest film.

‘The Little Mermaid’ actress Halle Bailey is showing her boyfriend some love amid the release of her star-making performance in the latest film. The 23-year-old actress and singer shared an adorable TikTok video of herself recently jumping with joy toward her boyfriend Darryl, reports People magazine.

After embracing the 25-year-old rapper, she gives him several sweet kisses while audio of Beyonce singing “I’m happy to see my husband” plays.

“On my last day of press like..” Bailey captioned the post with a series of excited emojis.

As per People, Bailey and Darryl made their relationship public on social media back in 2022, and he’s been her red-carpet companion ever since. Earlier this month, Bailey spoke to People about her relationship and how it compares to the fairy tale romance she has onscreen in the live-action reimagining of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

When asked whether Darryl has the makings of a real Prince Charming, Bailey sweetly answered: “Yeah. I would say that.”

For his part, the rapper is beyond smitten. “I’ve never been with nobody that’s, like, really motivated me like she does,” he said during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, adding that he could see himself proposing “eventually.”

Bailey also told People, “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

“I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience,” she added.

