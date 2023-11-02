scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'I deserve love again,' says Selma Blair following 2018 MS diagnosis

Selma Blair shared that she's ready for dating for the first time since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2018.

By Agency News Desk
'I deserve love again,' says Selma Blair following 2018 MS diagnosis _pic courtesy news agency
'I deserve love again,' says Selma Blair following 2018 MS diagnosis _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Selma Blair shared that she’s ready for dating for the first time since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2018. When appearing on the cover of Glamour for the 2023 Women of the Year issue, the 51-year-old first shared: “I think the disability word … it just confuses people.” She added, “Like, as if I don’t have a vagina.”

Although she acknowledged that re-entering the dating won’t be that easy, Blair said: “I still believe if I’m just true to myself, that person will come into my life one day.”

She then noted, “I think I deserve it, and think I’m in a great place to show up as the best version of me. It’s the first time I have hope… And I could have never said that in my life before.”

During the chat, she also recalled the “bad relationship” that she had prior to her diagnosis, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I didn’t realise how emotionally abusive and controlling they were, taking advantage of meeting me in a really vulnerable time,” she claimed. “I was convinced that’s what I deserved. When you’re in a rough spot, you can meet some opportunistic people. It’s really dangerous.”

The Carol depicter in “After”, however, disclosed that she recently met a man at a birthday dinner for a friend, and she found him exciting.

“Something in this person inspired me to see myself differently by the way he looked at the world,” she gushed. “Just from that brief meeting, I thought, ‘I have something I didn’t know I did.’ “

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vanessa Hudgens dresses up as the Wicked Witch of the West
Next article
'To the moon and back,' says Kiara to Sidharth on first Karva Chauth
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US