scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga and put their demons to rest once and for all

By Editorial Desk
Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!
Insidious The Red Door

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Insidious: The Red Door exclusively in cinemas on July 7, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Anand Pandit: The story ‘Baap Manus’ is universal
Next article
Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage
This May Also Interest You
News

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

News

Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

Health & Lifestyle

School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat

Health & Lifestyle

113-year-old Mumbai bridge stones resurrected as August Kranti Maidan gates

Technology

PwC India announces to invest over Rs 600 cr towards employees' wellbeing

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Technology

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports streams

Sports

Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage

News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

News

Suriya, a man with the power of fire, in Siva’s ‘KANGUVA’

Technology

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss: Study

News

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

News

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

Technology

Long Covid severity may be similar to flu: Study

Technology

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

News

Geetika Mehandru joins the cast of in 'Luv ki Arrange Marriage'

Sports

Samson should get consistent opportunities in Team India: Harbhajan

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US