scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

James Cameron reveals his team wrote 4 movies before beginning 'The Way of Water'

Director James Cameron, whose 'Avatar: The Way of Water' charmed audience in theatres owing to its exceptional visuals, has shared that his team had to write four movies before he could start the work on 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

By Agency News Desk
James Cameron reveals his team wrote 4 movies before beginning 'The Way of Water'
James Cameron reveals his team wrote 4 movies before beginning 'The Way of Water'

Director James Cameron, whose ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ charmed audience in theatres owing to its exceptional visuals, has shared that his team had to write four movies before he could start the work on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

The screenplay, a collaborative effort by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno, captures the essence of the story. With more than 1,500 pages of notes and story beats, Cameron and producer Jon Landau realised that there was more than one story to tell. They brought on an elite group of top Hollywood screenwriters to work with Cameron in transforming his story notes into the four films that would continue the adventures of Jake, Neytiri, and the new family they created together.

Elaborating on the same, James Cameron said: “We had to write four movies before I could start on the first sequel. I wanted to map out all the stories and then get the economy of scale of capturing the actors across multiple films and then filming the live action. The thinking was we could consolidate the different stages of production together – performance capture, live action and then post-production.”

The process took months to home in on the exact stories for not just one sequel but for a series of subsequent movies, all wildly ambitious yet all anchored around one central theme: the importance of family.

Returning to reprise their roles, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana portray Jake Sully and Neytiri, devoted parents doing everything possible to protect their family. Joining them are esteemed actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lenovo launches new Android tablet 'Tab M9' in India
Next article
Darjeeling may join six other non-attainment cities in Bengal in 2024: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US