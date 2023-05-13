scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine Foxx has posted a health update regarding her father, whose hospitalisation was first announced on April 12.

By Agency News Desk
Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx
Corrine Foxx post for father Jamie Foxx _ pic courtesy instagram

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx has posted a health update regarding her father, whose hospitalisation was first announced on April 12. According to Corrine, the Oscar-winning actor is out of the hospital and has been “recuperating” for weeks.

He’s also apparently healthy enough to be playing pickleball, reports Variety.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Jamie Foxx’s hospitalisation remains somewhat of a mystery. Corrine broke the news of his medical emergency on April 12 via Instagram, writing: “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

As per Variety, the cause of Foxx’s medical emergency has still not been revealed. When asked for comment by Variety, the actor’s representative referred us to Corrine’s post. While Corrine wrote that Jamie has been “out of the hospital for weeks,” it appears many celebrities have not been aware as they’ve continued to use social media to send prayers to the actor.

“My heart is heavy this morning,” actor Nia Long wrote on Twitter in the afternoon of May 12, the same day as Corrine’s update. “Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones.”

Corrine and Jamie Foxx both appear on Fox’s game show ‘Beat Shazam’, which is currently filming with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne filling in as host and DJ, respectively. At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz’s highly anticipated return to acting. ‘Back in Action’ is being directed by ‘Horrible Bosses’ helmer Seth Gordon. Production on ‘Back in Action’ continued amid Foxx’s hospitalisation and has reportedly wrapped. Stunt doubles and body doubles were used in place of Foxx on set.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra arrives for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony
Next article
Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue
This May Also Interest You
News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

News

Priyanka Chopra arrives for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony

Technology

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro to cut staff by 30%

Sports

Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen meets Mumbai Indians players during his India visit

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar's maiden ton helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27-runs

Sports

IWL: East Bengal, HOPS FC and Sports Odisha seal quarter-final berths

Sports

Daren Sammy appointed West Indies head coach for ODIs and T20Is

Sports

India U-17 men's football team loses to Atletico De Madrid U-18 in last training game in Spain

Sports

Ancelotti confirms changes ahead of Champions League return leg

Sports

Another tense Premier League weekend with everything to play for (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US