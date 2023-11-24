Jamie Foxx shuts down 'frivolous' lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault

Actor Jamie Foxx has denied sexual assault allegation against him calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn,” a spokesperson for Foxx said Thursday. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter.”

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the suit that was filed on Wednesday, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims the Oscar winner sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York City back in 2015.

The documents detail that the 55-year-old Hollywood star was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015 around 11 P.M. when the plaintiff arrived to be seated in the rooftop lounge and bar. She says she noticed the actor one table away.

Around 1 A.M., the plaintiff’s friend asked Jamie if he’d take a photo with her and the plaintiff. He allegedly said, “Sure, baby anything for you,” but appeared to have been intoxicated at the time.

After they took several photos together, he allegedly made flirty comments, including “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “You smell so good,” and told the plaintiff she looked like Gabrielle Union. He then pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop, where he placed both hands on her waist and groped her private parts, according to the plaintiff.

The woman claimed she attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened, but they chose to walk away. He allegedly only stopped touching her when her friend came over and saw what was happening.

The woman went on to note that she was injured and had to undergo a medical treatment. She says she suffered pain and emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

She is suing the ‘Annie’ actor, Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.