Jamie Foxx's family is keeping tight on his health condition

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has reportedly not returned to his normal self, two months after he was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta due to a "medical complication."

By Agency News Desk
Since his hospitalisation in April, very little is known about the Oscar winning actor’s health as his family has been keeping very quiet. Concerns over the health of the 55-year-old ‘Django Unchained’ actor have been mounting as very little information has been released regarding his condition, as per aceshowbiz.

When explaining the reason why, a source told OK!: “Jamie’s family is keeping his condition very quiet. He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn’t want anyone seeing him like that.”

The lack of information has made his friends “worried” about the star. “No one has gotten real answers on what exactly happened and how Jamie is recovering,” a source added, according to aceshowbiz.

“The lack of information is making some people wonder if the situation is worse than his family is letting on.” In late June, a source shared a similar update on Jamie’s condition with People magazine: “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” the source told the outlet, noting that those closest to the comedian-singer remain tight-lipped about his health situation.

“He has the tightest circle around him”. In May, his daughter Corinne Foxx said that her father “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” and was able to play pickleball. Jamie was rushed to the hospital in April in the midst of filming ‘Back in Action’.

After discharge from the hospital, he was reportedly moved to a top physical rehab centre in Chicago in late April, where he has been undergoing intense physiotherapy.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Shankar Naidu disheartened with Censor Board for removing 'Shiv Tandav' from his film 'Bharateeyans'
