Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Jamie Lee Curtis will not be attending the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15

By News Bureau

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will not be attending the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 as she tested positive for Covid.

Jamie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. She was nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category but she lost it to Angela Bassett.

The 64-year-old actress turned to her Instagram page to share a photo of her positive test results. “F**k COVID!” she began in the caption, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms.”

“I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs,” Jamie continued. She went on telling her followers that she actually “was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew.”

Near the end of the post, she said over her co-stars as saying: “I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set.” She then concluded her message: “Stay safe out there people.”

A bunch of Jamie’s friends and followers rushed to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery. Demi Lovato wrote: “Feel better mama,” along with two black heart emojis.

Rufus Wainwright offered a supportive message that read: “Omg Jamie!!! Seriously!!! Well I feel positive that you will win now!!!!”

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up
Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'
Entertainment Today

