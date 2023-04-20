Jason Momoa blows up things as chase gets more thrilling in new 'Fast X' trailer

scorecardresearch
Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

To kick off the one-month countdown before Fast X hits theatres, her is a brand-new, action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently dropped the second trailer of their upcoming action-packed movie, Fast X. Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge; the film, which was created by Neal H Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, will be released in theatres on May 19 under the direction of Louis Leterrier.

To kick off the one-month countdown before Fast X hits theatres, Universal has unveiled a brand-new, action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated sequel. We’re nearing the end of the road, but it’s gonna be a fun ride!

The recently released trailer provides a sneak peak at some intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team’s lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizeable truck, Dom’s brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham).

With Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood returning for Fast X, the film’s incredible star ensemble is once again represented. Also, the movie boasts a stellar new ensemble that includes Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

Giving a taste of the adrenaline-inducing set pieces you will witness in theatres next month, brace yourself to this thrilling car journey with a ticking speedometer that will have you on the edge of your seat. It’s safer to Fast-10 your seat belts!

