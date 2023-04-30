scorecardresearch
Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has appeared in a video where he gives his bottom some screen time while showing off his gym and a refrigerator situated inside. The new clip for Men’s Health video starts with a cameraman appearing at Momoa’s door, where the star greets them, saying, “I didn’t know you were coming, I would’ve got dressed up if I knew,” while wearing only a pink robe with nothing underneath, reports people.com.

Momoa then says that his New Zealand gym is equipped with a fridge that contains everything a “growing boy needs,” including water, beer, kava and some Aloha Ham.

And “most importantly,” to him, the random assortment of eats and items included poi, a starchy Polynesian food paste.

When asked to show off his workout routine, Momoa sits on a bench and jokes that he tries to move around weighted objects “with my mind.”

“That was standing up once, and they were in order,” he teases, pointing at large weights. “And that one was over there and that was up there. But I just, like, use my mental powers. I really just sit here and relax, that’s really about the extent of my workouts.”

Listing his favourite exercises, the Fast X star says he’s a fan of kettlebells and boxing, to “keep my cardio up.”

“Rock climbing, climbing bikes,” he continues.

“So I just got these gravel bikes, they’re fun as hell. Mountain bikes. Riding motorcycles isn’t really a workout, but it mentally clears my head.”

In the clip’s next scene, Momoa rides a mountain bike while butt naked, with his Aqua-manhood blurred out. The video then ends with the star showing off his record collection and playing with his dog.

Momoa has never been timid when it comes to running around with his butt out – having done so on fishing trips, elsewhere in a traditional Hawaiian malo, and on television during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Back in November, the Dune actor spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel about the malo, which he said he’s worn while preparing to film his Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

“Oh my God, yes. I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa said at the time. “I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

When Kimmel, 55, inquired whether Momoa was wearing the malo under his clothes during their interview, the actor simply rose from his seat and began removing his pants – showing it off in all its glory.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Entertainment Today

