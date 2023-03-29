scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

Adam Sandler, who has done some impressive action sequences in 'Murder Mystery 2',underwent hip replacement surgery not long after

By News Bureau
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who has done some impressive action sequences in ‘Murder Mystery 2’,underwent hip replacement surgery not long after he and his co-star Jennifer Aniston wrapped the follow-up to their original ‘Murder Mystery’ comedy.

“My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie,” Sandler told ‘Variety’ on Tuesday at the film’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did ‘Spaceman’ and I was hanging in harness all the time. I kept saying, ‘something’s going on with my hip, man. I’m in trouble’. And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, ‘yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing’, and we were in trouble.”

Even though ‘Murder Mystery 2’ director Jeremy Garelick described some of Sandler’s work as ‘Tom Cruise kind of stuff’, the funny man insists he’s not looking for a part in a ‘Mission: Impossible’ flick.

“Everything’s scary at 56 years old,” Sandler said.

“You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘man, I should have gotten in shape’.”

It certainly didn’t look like anything was wrong before he hit the carpet for interviews.

Sandler spent about 30 minutes signing autographs for most of the fans who lined almost two blocks across the street from the premiere.

“I gotta try to do as many as possible because I don’t want someone getting mad that I didn’t sign theirs but I signed others,” he explained.

Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in “good shape”, the ‘Friends’ star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting.

“I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really pissed off when I was in the harness,” Aniston said.

“It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you’re like, ‘wow, that got bad’.”

‘Murder Mystery 2’ is coming to Netflix on Friday.

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s
Next article
'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new track of 'Bad Boy'

Sports

Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao

Sports

Alcaraz beats Paul to stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' triumph

News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US