scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Grey says she declined reprising 'Friends' role due to 'bad anxiety'

Actress Jennifer Grey made an appearance during the first season of 'Friends' but her time on the show was surrounded by anxiety.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jennifer Grey made an appearance during the first season of ‘Friends’ but her time on the show was surrounded by anxiety. “I was a fan of the show, and I got the call to do it,” she told Media Village in an interview, reports Deadline.

“Then when I did it, I had such bad anxiety because they kept changing the script. It’s very hard to be a guest star because you’re not a part of it, and you’re really trying to figure it all out. They were trying to figure out what the character was, what the scene was, and it was changing, and changing, and changing. It all made me so anxious that I could barely do it.”

Grey played Mindy, Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) former bestie and maid of honour who was having a secret affair with her fiance Barry. When Rachel escapes her wedding in the pilot episode, Barry takes Mindy on the honeymoon he was originally going on with Rachel.

When Barry and Rachel meet up again, they talk things out and opt to give their relationship another shot. However, this time, Mindy is engaged to marry Barry and Rachel turns out to be the other woman. Mindy and Rachel then team up to confront Barry and his cheating ways.

The Dirty Dancing star said that while on Friends, she “had a lot of performance anxiety” and although she didn’t know what was happening with herself, she knew she needed help.

Grey was asked back and reprise her role on the successful NBC sitcom but declined to make a comeback with the role recast with Jana Marie Hupp.

“When they asked me to come back, I said I couldn’t,” she said. “They got someone else to play the role. It makes me sad that I would say no to continuing on Friends or doing Saturday Night Live because of my anxiety. The truth is, I wished I had people to help me navigate that kind of fear. But I couldn’t be there until I was there.”

Despite not returning to Friends, Grey said that she learned from the experience, adding: “In life, I always learn more from things that you feel like a failure at, and the successes, you don’t learn as much, although, they might be fun. But it’s all a part of life.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A
Next article
Software firm F5 to lay off 9% of workforce
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Sports

Para-Badminton Rankings: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam become world No 1 in men's doubles category

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

Sports

AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Nishima replaces Shilji Shaji in India squad

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

News

Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'

News

Anand Pandit: The story ‘Baap Manus’ is universal

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

News

Kriti Sanon is excited for poha, jalebis ahead of her Indore visit

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 5 new Covid deaths

News

Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

News

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

News

Wamiqa Gabbi drew inspiration from Rekha, and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

50 and Fab: Recalling Sachin's five memorable innings across formats

News

Taking forward her love for writing, Tulsi Kumar not only sings but also pens the lyrics of her track ‘Awaara’ from ‘Truly Konnected’ series....

News

Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US