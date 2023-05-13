scorecardresearch
Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence shared that she 'died laughing' when reading the real-life Craigslist ad that inspired her raunchy R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence recently shared that she “died laughing” when reading the real-life Craigslist ad that inspired her upcoming raunchy R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’. Directed by Lawrence’s longtime friend Gene Stupnitsky, the film casts the Oscar-winning actor as a Montauk Uber driver facing bankruptcy who accepts a Craigslist ad to date and seduce an awkward 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman), reports Variety.

His helicopter parents don’t want him leaving for college as a virgin. Stupnitsky and Lawrence first let it slip at CinemaCon last month that ‘No Hard Feelings’ was based on a real-life Craigslist ad. The director told Entertainment Weekly that it was the film’s producers, Marc Provissiero and Naomi Odenkirk, who sent him the Craigslist ad.

“I read it, and I thought, ‘This is wild. Who is the woman that answers this ad?'” Stupnitsky said, quoted by Variety. “And I thought, ‘Oh, that’ll be a great role for my friend Jennifer Lawrence.'”

“Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing,” Lawrence added. “I thought it was hilarious, but there wasn’t a script or anything. I just thought he had a funny idea. And then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I’ve ever read in my life.”

“A theatrical release these days is, uh…It’s a test,” Lawrence also said in the EW interview. “You get tested publicly, and everyone knows if you pass through. But I feel we’re putting our best foot forward.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
