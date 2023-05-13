scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

Jeremy Allen White's wife has filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage. Addison Timlin filed the request for legal separation in Los Angeles

By Agency News Desk
Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock
Jeremy Allen and Addison Timlin _ news agency pics

Actor Jeremy Allen White’s wife has filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage. Actress Addison Timlin filed the request for legal separation from ‘The Bear and Shameless’ star in Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The pair have been married since October 2019, when they tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two daughters together, Ezer and Dolores.

As per Mirror.co.uk, while the reason for their split remains unclear, it comes just four months after Jeremy paid tribute to his wife when he accepted a Golden Globe award.

Addison and Jeremy are thought to have met when they were just teenagers after both working on the 2008 film ‘Afterschool’.

Mirror.co.uk further states that their friendship is thought to have then blossomed into a romance around 2013.

At the time, Addison told Harper’s Bazaar: “I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he’d be the guy.

“We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”

The pair married a year after welcoming their first daughter. Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson both served as witnesses for the wedding.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror
Next article
Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla
This May Also Interest You
News

Johnny Depp signs biggest-ever $20mn+ men's fragrance deal with Dior

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku

Technology

Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

Technology

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features

Technology

Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla

Sports

IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters like Suryakumar Yadav put bowlers under a lot of pressure, says GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor

News

Vijay Varma drove an old ambulance to hone his driving skills for 'Dahaad'

News

Mammootty begins shoot for crime thriller 'Bazooka'

Sports

MI pacer Akash Madhwal says SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is extraordinary

Health & Lifestyle

Steroid use associated with risk of heart disease, worse quality of life: Study

News

Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pictures from ‘Mulk’, ‘Ra.One’

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her desi look in red salwar

Technology

Give your mom gift of tech this Mother's Day with Apple products

Technology

Indian-origin Dylan Jadeja to become Riot Games CEO

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

News

Ayushmann Khurrana shares special message for Special Olympics Bharat Athletes ahead of Berlin Games 2023

Sports

BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US