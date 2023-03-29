scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Jeremy Renner will appear in person at the 'Rennervations' world premiere, taking place on April 11.

By News Bureau
Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident
Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner will appear in person at the ‘Rennervations’ world premiere, taking place on April 11.

The event will mark Renner’s first press event since the actor’s January 1 snow plough accident, which landed him in the hospital for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, reports ‘Variety’.

In trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his Lake Tahoe home, Renner was run over by his Sno-Cat, which weighs over 14,000 pounds.

All four episodes of ‘Rennervations’, the actor’s new vehicle renovation show, begin streaming April 12 on Disney+.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said about the series.

“But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Renner broke over 30 bones as a result of his accident, writing on Instagram at the time, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Since the injury, Renner has shared updates with his fans on social media. This week, the ‘Hawkeye’ star posted a video in which he walks with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill.

Renner confirmed in the video that he is doing all of “the walking motion” himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill taking off a percentage of his body weight as his legs slowly recover. “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner wrote in the caption.

