scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents once again, welcome third baby

By News Bureau

Grammy winner John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen’s family just got a little bigger as they couple welcomed another baby. The baby was born on Friday (pacific standard time), the proud father confirmed hours after his child’s arrival, reports People magazine. Legend, 43, told a crowd at a private concert that they welcomed “the little baby.”

“What a blessed day,” he said. The singer added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” he “feels energised” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

Attendees of the special event immediately headed to social media to share the big baby news.

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,” one concert-goer wrote, quoted by People.

The birth of their baby comes after the couple experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020. The couple is already parents to son Miles Theodore, a little over 4 years in age, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6-years old.

Speaking with People in March, the multi-hyphenate talked about his family’s preparation for their new addition. “We’re all excited,” Legend said, “and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Previous article
Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects
Next article
YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels
This May Also Interest You
News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn't mean Tina has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US