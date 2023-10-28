Josh Duhamel says he looks ‘creepy’ in wife Audra Mari's pregnancy photoshoot

The ‘Transformers’ star Josh Duhamel and his new wife are expecting their first baby together. According to Josh, he’s not so photogenic in his wife’s official pregnancy pics. The soon-to-be father of two, 50, stopped by ‘The Talk’ and dished about parenthood and his wife Audra Mari’s maternity shoot, reports People magazine.

After discussing how close he was with his younger sisters despite their difference in age, Amanda Kloots mentioned the Transformers star’s recent wedding to Audra in September 2022.

As per People, as the show’s host congratulated Josh, the screen switched to images from Audra’s pregnancy shoot that she shared on social media earlier this month.

“We just got back from North Dakota a couple days ago, and we had a baby shower, and we had to take photos,” the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ actor explained.

People further states that Joshalso gave his honest opinion about the results.

“And I look so creepy in these photos,” he added as The Talk hosts and audience members laughed.

“That’s the only one that looks okay,” the ‘Safe Haven’ actor said, referring to a single image of him walking just steps behind Audra, 29.

Joshcontinued analysing the picture, adding, “Look at me. I still look like I’m creeping in the back.”

In the photos, the former Miss World America 2016 explored fall foliage while walking and holding her growing baby bump.