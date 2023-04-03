scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

Emmy Award winning actress Keke Palmer recently showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with 5-week-old son Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton.

By News Bureau
Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video
Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

Emmy Award winning actress Keke Palmer recently showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with 5-week-old son Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton.

Keke can be seen dancing around to “Slide” by Sada Baby with her newborn baby boy laying on her chest and looking around, reports ‘People’ magazine. “And to think! Just last April Fools I ‘joked’ about being preggers… we manifested you little buddy!” wrote Palmer in the caption. “I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. He is already tired of me (sic).”

She and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. “Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote at the time, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favourite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! (Sic),” wrote Palmer.

‘People’ further states that Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’, announcing that she’s expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight – I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example
Next article
Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

News

Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

News

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

News

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US