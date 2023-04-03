Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

Emmy Award winning actress Keke Palmer recently showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with 5-week-old son Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton.

Keke can be seen dancing around to “Slide” by Sada Baby with her newborn baby boy laying on her chest and looking around, reports ‘People’ magazine. “And to think! Just last April Fools I ‘joked’ about being preggers… we manifested you little buddy!” wrote Palmer in the caption. “I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. He is already tired of me (sic).”

She and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. “Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote at the time, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favourite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! (Sic),” wrote Palmer.

‘People’ further states that Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’, announcing that she’s expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight – I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.