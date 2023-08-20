scorecardresearch
Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'

Kenneth Branagh's version of detective Hercule Poirot is likely to return after his third outing as the Belgian detective from the Agatha Christie novels

By Agency News Desk
Kenneth Branagh’s version of the famous detective Hercule Poirot is very likely to return once again after his third outing as the Belgian detective from the Agatha Christie novels, as executive producer James Prichard is more than open to making more films as long as Branagh and writer Michael Green are still interested.

According to Aceshowbiz, “If Ken wants to do more, and Michael wants to write more, we’ll certainly do another. There’s a lot of material still to go, so we’re not going to run out of inspiration,” Prichard told ‘Total Film’ magazine.

Kenneth Branagh for his part has been more than open to return as the iconic detective once again, as he’s made it clear before that there is an element of charm and intrigue to the character, which got him interested to play the role in the first place.

The 62-year old veteran actor had earlier even teased the possibility of creating an entire Agatha Christie based universe, as there is a lot of material on Hercule Poirot and his many intriguing investigations into crimes of unique nature.

Back in 2017, he had said, “I think there are possibilities, aren’t there? With 66 books and short stories and plays, she – and she often brings people together in her own books actually, so innately – she enjoyed that.”

“You feel as though there is a world – just like with Dickens, there’s a complete world that she’s created – certain kinds of characters who live in her world – that I think has real possibilities”, he added.

The actor who was last seen as the Belgian detective in the 2020 film ‘Death on the Nile’ will be reprising his role as Poirot for a third time with ‘A Haunting in Venice’.

Kenneth Branagh was last seen in ‘Oppenheimer’ playing the scientist Niels Bohr.

Set in post-World War 2 era, the movie sees an old and retired Hercule Poirot who is living a quiet life, but returns to being a detective after a special case presents itself, where the renowned detective goes to Venice to investigate a mysterious murder which takes place in an aristocratic séance.

The movie is based on the 1969 novel ‘Hallowe’en’ Party’ and will adapt a supernatural horror based tune, in comparison to the earlier suspense based work, as Poirot too is unable to grasp what is going on due to the supposed supernatural part of the experience, putting his own reasoning into doubt.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

