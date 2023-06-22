scorecardresearch
Kevin Costner's ex-wife demands $248,000 for child support

Actor Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has made a demand for $248,000 a month from her ex-husband for child support

Kevin Costner and Christine Costner at 39th Toronto International Film Festival _ news agency pic

Actor Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has made a demand for $248,000 a month from her ex-husband for child support, which was revealed by court documents in the midst of their tumultuous divorce.

In a declaration filed in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, a signed first person declaration from Christine Baumgartner states that she also wants Kevin Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids’ private school tuition, extracurricular and healthcare expenses.

According to ‘People’ magazine, in the filing, Christine (49) says the figure “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle” and she is requesting that Costner (68) also pay 100 per cent of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and healthcare expenses for their three kids: Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13).

However, no request for spousal support has been noted in the order.

‘People’ further states that additional documents note that Kevin’s 2022 income amounted to over $19,517,0641 and their family’s expenses, not including taxes, were listed at $6,645,285. The total expense of the family, including taxes, amounted to over $7,595,520.

In the court documents, the ‘Dances with Wolves’ and ‘JFK’ actor agreed to pay $38,000 per month for child support in addition to “100 per cent of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities”.

This also includes other things such as health insurance, unreimbursed medical expenses and therapy costs for their kids.

Costner also agreed to contribute $30,000 per month towards a rental home for his ex-wife as well as a $10,000 advance to assist in her moving costs. He also agreed to her being allowed to use the staff at his property to assist her with her shifting.

In addition, the documents reveal that Costner has already paid Christine $1 million, as stipulated by the premarital agreement.

The pair married in 2004 and remained together for over 18 years, before deciding to split after citing irreconcilable differences.

