Kevin Spacey accused of laughing at his accuser during alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is said to have grabbed a man's crotch "like a cobra," a court has heard.

By Agency News Desk

‘House Of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey is said to have grabbed a man’s crotch “like a cobra,” a court has heard.

The Oscar-winning actor, 63, is currently facing 12 charges of sexual assault and appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, July 5, where the second of his four alleged victims claimed he had been “aggressive” towards him and accused of “laughing” at him during the alleged assault, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The man said, “He grabbed (my penis) like a cobra coming out and getting hold. It was aggressive. It wasn’t trying to be a seduction. It was angry. He sort of laughed.”

According to reports, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he was left “feeling very shocked” by the alleged actions of the former ‘House of Cards’ star and labelled them as “an abuse of power” as he urged him to do the “right thing” and apologise.

Asked why he had come forward to police, he said, “I allowed somebody, in a way, to denigrate me.I hope he does the right thing – if he apologises then maybe I won’t want him to go to court. I hope unburdening for me will bring some closure and justice. Because it was an injustice.”

On Monday, the first alleged victim to speak out in court accused Spacey of “grooming” him and claimed that he had “grabbed him” in private areas.

He said, “He grabbed me in private areas, and tried to get me to put my hands on him. He tried to grope me and grab me and it made me feel very, very uncomfortable. He was almost, from the get go, grooming me.”

The man also described Spacey as a “slippery, difficult person” and a “mixed-up individual.”

The man told how the alleged incidents took place over a five-year period when the ‘American Beauty’ star was artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London, a position he held from 2004 to 2015.

Spacey, who denies all charges, was said to be “listening intently” to the evidence after he arrived at the courthouse unhandcuffed. Prosecutor Christine Agnew kicked off the trial by detailing the numerous allegations stacked against Spacey.

Agnew told the court, “He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully.”

