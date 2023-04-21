scorecardresearch
Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey appeared in a UK court on Friday morning local time as a judge confirmed the length and date of his criminal trial, which is set for this summer.

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a UK court via video link on Friday morning local time as a judge confirmed the length and date of his criminal trial, which is set for this summer. The actor spoke only to confirm his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, and that he could hear the judge, reports ‘Variety’.

Spacey’s legal representative, barrister Patrick Gibbs KC, attended the pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court in South London in person.

The purpose of the largely administrative hearing was to set the date and length of the trial.

Judge Wall confirmed the trial will commence on June 28 and it is scheduled to last four weeks, London newspaper the ‘Evening Standard’ reported.

As per ‘Variety’, Spacey, who was known for projects including ‘American Beauty’ and ‘House of Cards’ before he found himself publicly accused of a slew of sexual assault allegations, faces 12 charges of sexual assault against four men that are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

He previously appeared in court in the UK to deny all the charges, pleading not guilty to seven counts in January of this year. He also pleaded not guilty to five separate charges last summer.

His UK trial will be the latest in a long line of legal battles Spacey has faced since actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused Spacey of sexual assault in a 2017 Buzzfeed News article.

Last October, Rapp lost a $40 million civil suit against Spacey in New York.

Spacey was also embroiled in a civil suit with ‘House of Cards’ production company MRC related to alleged sexual misconduct that took place on the political Netflix drama.

