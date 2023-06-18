scorecardresearch
Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

Actress Kim Cattrall is taking care of herself with cosmetic treatments via enhancements like injections and filler

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'
Actress Kim Cattrall is taking care of herself with cosmetic treatments. The former ‘Sex and the City’ star confessed that due to her being in her “60s now,” she maintains looking “a certain kind of way” via enhancements like injections and filler, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m in my 60s now, and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself,” the 66-year-old actress told the Sunday Times.

Kim pointed out there was no need to go under the knife as there were so many things that could “stimulate your own body” to undermine the “aging” process.

She said: “There are so many other alternatives now (to plastic surgery), treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you.”

Kim continued that the aim ought to be to go for treatments that “emphasised” your natural beauty and at the end, you should still “look like you.” The ‘How I Met Your Father’ star posted a picture of herself in March looking shocked in a mirror as she reflected on age is just a number.

Kim – who is returning for a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That’, the spin-off of the HBO show that also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis – posted on Instagram, “F*** me! When did THAT happen. #asoldasyoufeel.”

