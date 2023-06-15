scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Kim Cattrall is getting candid about love and sexuality. Like her 'Sex and the City' character Samantha Jones, Cattrall, 66, is not afraid to share her thoughts on the topics of love and romance.

By Agency News Desk
Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice
Kim Cattrall _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Kim Cattrall is getting candid about love and sexuality. Like her ‘Sex and the City’ character Samantha Jones, Cattrall, 66, is not afraid to share her thoughts on the topics of love and romance. The actress touched upon the subject of love and romance during a live taping of the New York Times’ ‘Modern Love’ podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival.

She said: “I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality,” shared the actress about dating in her early 40s. “So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun.”

As per People, Cattrall, who has been in a relationship with partner Russell Thomas for seven years, also revealed how she feels sex and intimacy change with age.

“It’s asking for what you want. It’s showing what you want. Most men don’t have a clue – not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they’re too nervous, too anxious, or they haven’t done their homework to find out what feels good,” she said. “Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it’s expressing something in a very intimate way.”

Through learning to be vulnerable in her relationships, and putting in “good work,” the actress explained that she developed a deep and “meaningful” relationship with Thomas.

“It’s hard work. It’s not easy. People feel that it’s something that happens, and you’re lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity,” she shared, before adding that she is willing to put in the time to make the partnership flourish.

She further mentioned: “And you meet this person and the work has just begun but it’s not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive.”

The actress first met Thomas in 2016 when he was working with BBC.

Pic. Sourcekimcattrall
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital
Next article
Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Rajshri Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller ‘Privacy’

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

News

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

News

Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

Sports

Varun Tomar claims Air Pistol title in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

News

Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US