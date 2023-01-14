scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn't approve of her former husband and rapper Kanye West's alleged new wife Bianca Censori.

By News Bureau

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn’t approve of her former husband and rapper Kanye West’s alleged new wife Bianca Censori.

According to a new report, it has been an open secret that Kim has long hated Bianca for no obvious reason, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Kim hates her,” an insider told Page Six of the ‘Donda’ artist’s architectural designer wife. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

It was also said that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the SKIMS founder didn’t like Bianca, who reportedly worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for several years.

Kim allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Kanye.

Kim also appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes. Amid reports that her ex-husband has remarried, the 42-year-old star, who shares four kids with the rapper, shared a message on Instagram.

“I’m in my quiet girl era. I don’t have much to say.” The now-deleted post continued: “Just much to do.”

In another post, she added: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

A third post, meanwhile, read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

In other news related to Kanye, it was said that he and his new wife Bianca went on honeymoon in Utah following their private wedding ceremony. Daily Mail reported that the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

News of their shocking marriage broke on Friday. While the pair reportedly tied the knot in private nuptials, it is believed that the union is not legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate.

