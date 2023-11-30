scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian jokes her family 'scammed the system' to become famous

Kim Kardashian is surprised about the Kardashian-Jenner family's powerhouse fame.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is surprised about the Kardashian-Jenner family’s powerhouse fame.

Kim Kardashian admitted just how shocked she was that her family had become such public figures while reminiscing about their early beginnings on Thursday’s season 4 finale of ‘The Kardashians’, reports People magazine.

The topic came up as the family was celebrating Scott Disick’s 40th birthday and Kris Jenner gave a toast, recalling how she had known him for “most of (his) adult life.”

“You were literally here episode one, season 1,” Kris, 68, told Scott, referencing their original reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In response, Scott, 40, joked, “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere.”

Later, Kim gave a toast to Scott in which she mentioned how she had known him for 19 years.

As per People, Kim pointed out how Scott — who shares kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker — has “supported me through thick and thin” and was with her “through every phase.” “(Remember) when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” Scott joked, to which Kim’s family quickly clarified it was K9 Magazine. “Anything for a cover!” Kim responded, joking that she didn’t even like dogs.

When Scott pointed out how far she has come and how she’s now a lawyer and Vogue cover model, Kim whispered to the group, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.” Kim added later in a confessional interview: “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

