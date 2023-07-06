scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian tearfully addresses Kanye West’s anti-semitism

Kim Kardashian was seen crying in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' over her ex-husband Kanye West's anti-semitic remarks.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen crying in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ over her ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-semitic remarks.

“It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” Kardashian says to the camera. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

She continues, “The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be apart of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

“It’s really hard,” she added, reports ‘Variety’. “And I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

In the episode, Kardashian is in conversation with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, distraught over how to navigate her emotions and the public backlash against her ex-husband’s hate speech, while continuing to support her children and their father.

“I’m just not OK. I’m just having such a hard day today,” Kardashian says through tears to her sister. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together. I just can’t.”

“You don’t have to get it together. You don’t have to be strong all the time,” Khloe tells Kim. “You’re allowed to go through this and have your feelings. What you’ve been dealing with is not okay.”

“I feel so bad for him,” Kim responds. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how…I just feel so bad.”

Kim tells Khloe that she has not spoken to West during his anti-semitic tirades because “he’ll probably go off on me,” but says she is struggling with how to handle herself. “I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today,” Kim tells Khloe. “Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else…I never know what to do.”

Last year, he began spouting a number of anti-semitic rants, tweeting disparaging and dangerous remarks about Jews and sampling music with lies about Jews.

He was dropped from several major partnerships, including Adidas, Balenciaga, his agency CAA and MRC, which stopped distribution on a completed documentary about West. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2022. They share four young children together.

