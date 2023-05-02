scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

Kim Kardashian, who was seen walking the Met Gala carpet in a bold pearl ensemble, talked about her upcoming role in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'.

By Agency News Desk
Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role
Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who was seen walking the Met Gala carpet in a bold pearl ensemble, talked about her upcoming role in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’.

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited,” Kardashian said, reports ‘Variety’.

Although she couldn’t tease much about the role, she did say, “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare, she said, “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

‘Delicate’ is the twelfth season of the anthology show, which also stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion.

It’s based on the upcoming novel ‘Delicate Condition’ by Danielle Valentine, and is said to be a scary tale in the vein of ‘Rosemary’s Baby’.

Outside of her extensive work in reality television, Kardashian has also acted for scripted fare such as 2008’s ‘Disaster Movie’, 2013’s ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ and 2021’s ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie.’

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ornate Met Gala look was designed by Schiaparelli.

A statement read: “She wore a draped skirt and top made from over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals, molded corset is in blush satin, with a bone white washed faille stole. Her choker, pearl drop earrings, and articulated ring are made in crystals and unique baroque pearls. Ms. Kardashian’s look took one dozen artisans and over 1,000 hours to create, as each strand of pearls was strung and draped to her body.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
