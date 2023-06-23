Kim Petras reveals what Madonna whispered to her before Grammys performance

Singer-songwriter Kim Petras has revealed the encouraging words that Madonna shared with her before her historic performance at the Grammys in February. At the award show, Madonna introduced Petras and Sam Smith, who sang their deliciously deviant hit ‘Unholy’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I was so nervous. I was freaking out,” says Petras, 30, whose major-label debut album, Feed the Beast, drops Friday.

“After her speech, she turned around and mouthed to me, ‘Go get it, bitch.’ That made me feel like, I got this.”

As per ‘People’, after the show, Madonna took to Instagram to reveal why it was important for her to support the pair: “It was an honour for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the ‘Grammys’ – a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

Indeed, Petras and Smith became the first openly trans and non-binary artistes, respectively, to take home the trophy for best pop duo/group performance for ‘Unholy’.

Petras – who will embark on her Feed the Beast Global Tour later this year – has always been inspired by Madonna.