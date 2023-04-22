Kylie Jenner and BTS’ Jungkook to visit India soon?

The famed K-pop group BTS member Jungkook might soon be heading to India. According to the paparazzi, Jungkook could visit for an important event later this year.

The K-pop idol will attend the event with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. But as of right now, no information has been made public about the event that the two global icons might be present.

The announcement has sparked a frenzy among BTS fans who are looking forward to the chance to see the worldwide icon perform live in India.

Jungkook, shared a message for his fans after he was spotted at Coachella. BTS ARMY shared several pictures and videos of the singer on Twitter. In response, Jungkook took to Weverse to share a picture of himself.