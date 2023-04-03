scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Lady Gaga displays her vocal prowess, sings & dances during 'Joker 2' filming

Singer-actress Lady Gaga is making use of her vocals for her role in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

By News Bureau
Lady Gaga displays her vocal prowess, sings & dances during 'Joker 2' filming

Singer-actress Lady Gaga is making use of her vocals for her role in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner has shown off her singing prowess as she filmed the movie in New York City, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old was seen shooting scenes for the sequel at a familiar place. She was photographed at the same staircase where Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character boogied down in the 2019 film.

In pictures and videos taken by onlookers, Gaga was walking the iconic staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. As she ascended the graffiti-laced staircase, she busted a few moves. When she almost reached the top of the staircase, she can be heard singing a few lines from Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ and dancing before walking back down.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore a large black jacket and gloves with matching boots, while carrying a brown bag. Her long blonde hair was let loose as she did not sport the Harley Quinn makeup she was seen wearing in previously leaked set photos.

Though it has not been confirmed, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is presumed to be playing Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum who went by the name Harley Quinn after falling in love with Fleck.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the film would be a musical. Todd Phillips is back as director and also writes the script with Scott Silver.

Zazie Beets will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey have been cast in undisclosed roles. ‘Joker 2’ is slated to arrive in US theatres on October 4, 2024.

Previous article
Russell Crowe quips about starring in 'Gladiator 2' as buried corpse!
Next article
'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

News

Kajol shares pic of Ajay smiling on his b'day, says she got her 'return gift'

News

'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages

News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Sports

Australian women cricketers to earn big in new pay deal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid’s golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai’s Paro look from Devdas

Sports

Seeing Ronaldinho's game made me fall in love with football: Ritwik Das

News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K set for her B'wood debut with 'Chal Zindagi'

Health & Lifestyle

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find how microgravity in space can alter human cells

News

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Technology

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

News

Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire on the song Naatu Naatu at NMACC event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US