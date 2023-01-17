scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Letitia Wright learned a life skill on the sets of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

By News Bureau

Actress Letitia Wright, who plays the character of Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, has revealed that she learned a life skill on the sets of the film during the shoot and preparation. This handy life skill was of freediving in which one has to go to depth under the water without any breathing equipment.

Discussing their underwater training, Letitia said: “For me, I was not going through as much as Tenoch (Huerta, the anti-hero in the film), but I did get to learn how to freedive from the fantastic team, yeah it’s a great life skill now. It was a really deep tank, we had to go down, hold our breath, look around, I had to do Wakanda forever (hand gesture) and come back up.”

In this latest venture, the Wakandans face the fight of their life against an enemy that has remained hidden from them, Namor and the Talokan nation.

Huerta spoke about Namor’s kingdom and its significance to him. “Talokan is a beautiful place. ‘Tlaloken’ is an Aztec conception of one of their heavens, it’s the heaven of the water, it’s the paradise of the water. Taloken is the Mayan translation. Namor has to protect this kingdom, He has to protect this haven.”

About his own experience, Huerta said: “I didn’t know how to swim before this movie and now I learnt and now I can hold my breath for 5 mins but Mabel (Cadena) in her first immersion, it was 8 minutes. It was a beautiful process and to be down inside that tank it’s a peaceful sensation. It’s like active meditation. You are working of course, You are acting but at the same time it feels so good, like a trip, like a warm blanket you know. That was my sensation of the underwater.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Danai Gurira.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on February 1.

Previous article
iPhone manufacturing in India to reach 50% by 2027
Next article
'BB16': MC Stan, Shiv, Shalin turn Priyanka's critic; Shiv calls her 'big zero'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meditation alters gut microbes in Buddhist monks for better mental health

Technology

Google pilots 'Soundpod by Google Pay' for UPI payments in India

News

Riteish Deshmukh to release new version of 'Ved Tujha' song on Jan 20

News

‘Modern Masters’ to unravel tales of Indian cinematic icons, S S Rajamouli goes first

Sports

Bumrah doesn't need to change his action, injuries are part and parcel of cricket: Bharat Arun

News

'BB16': MC Stan, Shiv, Shalin turn Priyanka's critic; Shiv calls her 'big zero'

Technology

iPhone manufacturing in India to reach 50% by 2027

Sports

La Liga's Villarreal CF collaborates with Bengaluru's Alchemy Football Academy

Sports

No quick fix to Liverpool's problems, says manager Klopp ahead of FA Cup replay

Technology

Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks: Study

News

Ram Charan: Waiting for the 'woods' to be burnt for one global cinema

Sports

India Open: Lakshya beats Prannoy; Chirag-Satwik pair advances

Technology

Cars without hand brake levers? Brakes India comes out motor on drum brake

News

Dia Mirza shares rare sighting of Himalayan Marmot during film shoot

Technology

Apollo Tyres' 2nd Digital Innovation Centre to come up in Hyderabad

News

Delhi HC asks makers of movie 'Faraaz' to settle dispute with petitioners

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs due to a back injury

News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

Urvashi Dholakia gets candid about playing bold, powerful character in 'Avaidh'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US